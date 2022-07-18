ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Allentown.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Front Street, police said.
Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, so they applied a tourniquet before first responders took him to the hospital, police said.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
Police did not comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said the investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app.