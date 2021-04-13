EASTON, Pa. | After an Easton man ran from police investigating a possible domestic incident, authorities allege he bit one of the arresting officers.
Easton police say Abdullah Duncan was also carrying a stolen handgun, when he was arrested early Sunday morning after a foot chase from a home in the 1000 block of Butler Street.
Easton police were initially dispatched shortly before midnight Sunday to the 1000 block of Elm Street to investigate a domestic incident in progress. Emergency dispatch told police that a woman in the background was “yelling for help,” and an officer arriving at Butler and South 11th streets said he could hear yelling from a home in the 1000 block of Butler Street, according to court records.
As the officer approached the front door, he said he heard a man and woman arguing upstairs, according to the criminal complaint filed against Duncan. The man allegedly “mentioned something about ‘selling weed,’” according to records.
When the officer knocked on the front door, the arguing ceased. A woman stuck her head out the window, and the officer asked to speak with her. As he waited for her to come downstairs, a child reportedly leaned out the window and said, “Take Ab to jail.” The officer believed “Ab” to be Abdullah Duncan.
As an officer spoke with the woman out front, another officer went to the back of the house, where a group at a neighboring home motioned to police that Duncan was “right there.” The officer alleges in the criminal complaint that Duncan is a member of the Hoover 74 gang and has a “violent history,” prompting him to draw his Taser as he walked around the house.
That’s when he allegedly saw the 26-year-old running west toward South Elder Street. When officers caught him at South 11th and Washington streets, Duncan allegedly struggled with police, biting an officer’s finger.
Authorities said Duncan had a Taurus handgun that was reported stolen to the Williamsport Police Department. A records check also turned up two warrants out of Lehigh County. Court records do not detail the nature of the arrest warrants.
Police charged Duncan, of West Lincoln Street, with single felony counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and illegal possession of a firearm along with a single misdemeanor count of simple assault.
District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned him hours after the arrest, setting bail at $50,000. Duncan failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 23.