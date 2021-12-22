State police are warning drivers to take it slow Wednesday morning, as multiple accidents have been reported due to slick roads.
Many roads around the area were wet overnight, and temperatures dropped around or below freezing into the early morning hours.
The main problem spots in the Lehigh Valley are in northern Lehigh County, like North Whitehall Township and surrounding areas, said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with PSP's Troop M.
One of the many accidents reported involved an ambulance, at Levans Road and Hill Street in North Whitehall, Branosky said.
No serious injuries have been reported in those wrecks, but many involve multiple vehicles, Branosky said.
State police are also seeing multiple accidents and icy roads in parts of Schuylkill County and other northern areas.
In one incident, a vehicle appears to have spun on ice and rolled over on Route 309 in West Penn Township.
In another incident, a pickup truck ended up crashing into the former Trinity Academy elementary school building on West Cherry Street in Shenandoah. The truck may have been stolen, and state police are investigating.
A few school districts have implemented schedule changes due to the roads. Check the 69 News Stormcenter for the full list.