Rachel was on her way to over the weekend when she decided to make a quick stop at Rite Aid on Main Street in Fogelsville.
"I parked in the middle of the parking lot, not really in the front. I went in probably two minutes, three minutes and I came back out and there were lottery tickets tucked underneath my tire and there were four or five then dispersed around the driver side door," she said.
Rachel says the lottery tickets weren't there when she walked in.
"I would've actually had to step on them to get out of the car," she said.
No sooner did she bend down to pick them up, she says, she noticed a man walking quickly toward her out of the corner of her eye.
"That's when I was like 'oh my goodness, this is one of those things,' and I jumped in the car and drove off," she said.
Rachel says she noticed two cars idling in the lot, one with a man inside. Though, she never got a good description. She shared her experience on Facebook and Upper Macungie Township police say a similar incident happened at the same Rite Aid. Both happened during the day but no one was hurt. She's still shaken up by the experience. She even asked us to not to use her last name out of fear of retaliation but she offers some advice.
"People should just be wary and careful and don't fall for that kind of stuff," she said.
Upper Macungie Township Police say because of these reports, they are ramping up patrols in parking lots across the area. It's a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and call the police if you feel unsafe.