ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that a Whitehall Township teenager fired a stolen handgun after he was caught breaking into someone’s car late last month in Allentown.
Authorities charged 18-year-old Jatxelle Sardina-Rojas, of Mickley Run, with attempted homicide in connection with the May 26 shooting in Allentown that left the victim with a minor injury. District Judge David Howells arraigned Sardina-Rojas last week, setting bail at $250,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street about 2:40 a.m. for a report of a man shot during a theft. The victim told officers that he walked outside his house to find two males taking things from his vehicle.
After he yelled at them, someone fired at the victim, who sustained a graze wound to his forehead, according to the criminal complaint filed against Sardina-Rojas. Police said he managed to return fire.
Officers began searching the area and found someone matching a description provided by the victim about three blocks away from the shooting. A man later identified as Sardina-Rojas allegedly ran from police but was caught and searched.
Officers allege they found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun in the front pocket of Sardina-Rojas’ sweatshirt. The gun was reported stolen about two weeks earlier to the Allentown Police Department.
The victim reportedly identified Sardina-Rojas as one of the two people who allegedly broke into his car and then shot at him. Investigators said they collected eight 9mm shell casings from the area where the alleged thieves stood. Authorities said the shell casings came from the gun allegedly found on Sardina-Rojas.
The victim, meanwhile, reported finding a backpack, tools and change missing from his car. He valued the stolen items at roughly $400.
It’s not clear from court records whether police have identified the second person.
Sardina-Rojas faces single felony counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license along with a misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 15.