BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-being check prompted police to converge on a neighborhood in Bethlehem on Monday.

The Bethlehem Police Department said Tuesday it received a request around 2:30 p.m. Monday from an outside agency to check on an individual at a home in the 1500 block of E. Ninth Street.

Police initially attempted to make contact with the person at the home, then, out of an abundance of caution, officers moved away from the home, the department's statement says.

Police then had an "extended conversation" with the person by phone, and determined no assistance was needed.

Officers were seen with long guns at the home for hours on Monday. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say there was no indication of criminal activity and no arrests were made.