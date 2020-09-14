BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A woman accused of confronting people participating in what police described as a political rally in Bethlehem is facing charges for allegedly kicking an arresting officer in the stomach.
Nicole R. Flores, of East Frankford Street in Bethlehem, faces aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges following her arrest near Big Woody’s Sports Bar and Grill last week. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned the 19-year-old the following morning, setting bail at $75,000.
A Bethlehem police officer responded to Big Woody’s in the 2600 block of Easton Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 for a harassment report. The officer arrived to see Flores allegedly ignore a stop sign in the parking lot at an exit onto Easton Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
Flores proceeded to make a U-turn back into the parking lot, stop her car and confront people participating in a political rally, according to police. Court records do not provide any information about the nature of the rally.
Police allege Flores was “screaming obscenities” and was seen “walking aggressively” toward the group.
As an officer tried to apprehend Flores for disorderly conduct, she was ordered to put her hands behind her back. That’s when she tried to pull away from the officer. The officer reportedly took Flores to the ground, which is when she allegedly kicked the officer twice in the stomach. The kicks dislodged the officer’s radio and tore the badge from her uniform. A second officer helped handcuff Flores.
A search of her car allegedly turned up two bags of marijuana and rolling papers.
Flores now faces single counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic offense. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 18.