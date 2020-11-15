PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A woman is believed to be in critical condition after a stabbing in Palmer Township, according to police.
The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Northwood Ave.
Officials said the suspect, Victoria Longenbach, 38, was taken into custody.
Longenbach was at a local hospital getting treated, and was to be arraigned when she was medically able, police say. Longenbach was not injured in the altercation, but not cleared to be arraigned for an unknown medical reason.
The victim is a 64-year-old female who lived at the same residence as Longenbach. The victim is at a local hospital trauma unit and is in the ICU, believed to be in critical condition, according to police.
The incident is still under investigation. Police did not provide further details.