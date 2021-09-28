NAZARETH, Pa. - A woman is facing charges in a shots fired incident in Nazareth Borough, Northampton County.
Nazareth Borough Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Mauch Chunk and Kohl Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from borough police.
Arriving officers found a shell casing at the intersection, and information from witnesses led police to a residence in the 600 block of Heckman Avenue, borough police said.
Through the investigation conducted at Heckman Avenue police recovered an additional five shell casings and a semi automatic handgun from a vehicle, according to the news release.
Police learned that after a domestic dispute at the residence a woman left and went to the intersection of Mauch Chunk and Kohl Street, where she fired six shots from the recovered firearm into an adjacent field in a rage of anger, according to borough police.
Nobody was injured in the incident, and there is no threat to the community, police said.
Police say the woman will face charges via summons for recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.