Police lights

stock image of police lights

EMMAUS, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County say a 29-year-old man held his girlfriend at knifepoint overnight.

A woman told police Thursday morning she had escaped from her boyfriend’s residence by jumping out of a third-floor window after he had held her at knifepoint, according to a news release from the Emmaus Police Department.

Dustin Morrow was taken into custody at his residence in the 600 block of Furnace Street and charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and simple assault.

The Lehigh County Municipal Emergency Response Team assisted the Emmaus Police Department with the apprehension of Morrow without incident.

