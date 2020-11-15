NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- A woman is believed to be in critical condition after a stabbing in Palmer Twp., according to police.
The incident occurred at around 9:54 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Northwood Ave.
Officials said the suspect, Victoria Longenbach, 38, was taken into custody.
Longenbach is currently at a local hospital getting treated and when she's medically able she'll be arraigned, police say.
Longenbach was not injured in the altercation, but not cleared to be arraigned for an unknown medical reason.
The victim is a 64-year-old female who lived at the same residence as Longenbach. The victim is at a local hospital trauma unit and is in the ICU, believed to be in critical condition, according to police.
The incident is still under investigation.
No further details have been provided at this time.
Stay with 69 News as this story develops.