EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police say a person is in custody after a woman was shot in Easton Friday night, in an incident that led to Lafayette College putting its campus on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Officers were sent to the area of North Union Street in Easton for the report of a shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to police in Easton.

Police found a victim at the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

A suspect in the shooting is in custody in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, city police said. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

He faces a charge of attempted homicide and two charges of aggravated assault.

The incident led to a lockdown at Lafayette College, which was lifted after the suspect left the Easton area.