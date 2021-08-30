NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police in Northampton County say a woman had multiple drugs in her system as she was driving with a four-year-old child in her vehicle.
Krista Aquilina is charged with possession with intent to deliver, recklessly endangering another person, and DUI.
A police officer in North Catasauqua conducted a traffic stop on Aquilina's vehicle on June 16 near the intersection of Eugene and Limestone streets, according to court documents.
After the officer saw that Aquilina was excited and that her eyes were dilated, he asked her to perform field sobriety tests, during which she showed signs of being impaired, according to court paperwork.
During the encounter, the officer saw a four-year-old child sitting in the back seat, police said.
The officer then searched Aquilina's vehicle and found several drugs, including cocaine and oxycodone hydrochloride pills, according to court documents. The officer also found more than $800 in cash, police said.
Blood test results showed Aquilina had multiple drugs in her system, including cocaine and oxycodone, police said.
After police issued a search warrant for her cellphone, they found messages that detailed drug deals, according to court documents.