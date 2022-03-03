CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been headlining news across the world.
Ukrainians have been speaking out, pleading for help, and begging for answers.
Almost no one but Vladimir Putin knows the true motive for the Russian invasion.
"Where do you even start with this," asked Dr. Andrew Essig, who teaches political science at DeSales University.
There are some theories as to why.
"The Russians are going to do what the Russians do; they're going to see the West as a threat. You lied to us you said you weren't going to expand and now you're up against our borders," said Essig.
Essig agrees that what we know about this invasion, is strictly theory at this point in time.
As Ukraine strengthens its relationship with the European Union and NATO, the farther away it moves from Russia. The issue with this is: Ukraine and Russia have shared cultural ties since the Middle Ages. So, if Ukraine were to be admitted into NATO?
"The Russians felt threatened by that. You have the Baltic countries bordering Northern Russia. You have Ukraine jutting into the heart of Russia, all members of Nato," said Essig.
And unfortunately, any information coming out of Russia, is being monitored. So, the real reasons behind this invasion, continue to raise questions.
"The Russian government is keeping very tight control over this," said Essig.