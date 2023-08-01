BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Finding a parking space for your car in Bethlehem just got a little easier.

The new Polk Street Garage opened Tuesday on the South Side.

It comes two years after officials broke ground on the $1.5 million project.

The garage is at the intersection of Polk and East Third streets.

It has more than 700 parking spaces, as well as a walkway to Northampton Community College's Fowler Center.

Officials say it's a must-have in the community.

"If people want to come down here and go to the restaurants, they're going to want to find a place to park. If you're a business owner, you want to know that your employees have a place to park," said Pa. Sen. Lisa Boscola, (D)-18th District.

The garage also features eight electric vehicle charging stations and 32 bike spaces.