EASTON, Pa. - The owner of a local pool company is facing more charges related to failing to complete installations after accepting payment.
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck announced 150 more charges against Roger Kornfeind of Bethlehem which fall under the theft, receiving stolen property and home improvement fraud statutes.
He says this includes allegations of 50 additional families against the owner of Hydro Dynamic Pools.
He says the matter remains under investigation. He says the victims lost $1.378 million of losses.
"In essence Mr. Kornfeind was using his victims as human ATM machines," Houck said.
Bail was set at $125,000, which the DA says is on top of his previous bail of $250,000.