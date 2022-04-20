EASTON, Pa. - A Bethlehem contractor is now facing additional charges of theft and fraud relating to his company Hydro Dynamic Pools.
Northampton District Attorney Terry Houck says 58-year-old Roger Kornfeind is currently behind bars for allegedly defrauding dozens of his customers out of more than $1.3 million.
The additional charges against Kornfeind were announced Wednesday following his arraignment on multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and home improvement fraud.
An investigation by police found 11 additional victims with a total monetary loss of just over $77,705.
Kornfeind is currently incarcerated in Northampton County prison. Bail was set at $25,000.
Kornfeind's previous charges are for allegedly defrauding 76 victims out of a total of $1,378,146.06.
A release from the District Attorney's Office reports, as the owner of Hydro Dynamic Pools, Kornfeind promised his victims the delivery and installation of a pool, but failed to fully deliver after receiving the victims’ down payment.