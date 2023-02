ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A pool table trick shot champion is making his way to the Lehigh Valley today.

Mike Massey will be at Allentown Tables for a showroom from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Massey is a member of the Billiards Congress of America Hall of Fame.

He has has won 17 Major Titles in Pool Table trick shots, been featured in movies, and travels the world with his shows.