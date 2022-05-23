EASTON, Pa. - An indoor pool that hasn't been used in over 10 years will have a new purpose in the community after a groundbreaking event was held in Easton.
Third Street Alliance is kicking off its "Pool to School" redesign project at their Easton location and will turn an old swimming pool into classroom spaces.
“It was no longer handicap accessible and so it sat empty for quite a number of years, and we have such a need for early childhood education here in the Lehigh Valley that we decided that the space needs to be utilized,” said Third Street Alliance Executive Director Alisa Baratta.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto presented the alliance with $150,000 to get started but Baratta says they still have a long way to go.
“The funds will come from a combination of private and public funding including individual gifts and grant opportunities from both foundations and government entities,” said Baratta.
But in the meantime, Third Street Alliance is relieved to know the space will finally be used for learning, and will also provide a safe place for child care.
“We wanted to do something to help the lower wage owners keep their kids so that they can go back to work so this is the perfect example. Third Street Alliance does such a great job with the city, I think it is the most beautiful homeless shelter in the world and now that they'll have a nursery school here,” said Panto.
The project will cost $2 million overall with the addition of a playground and is expected to be completed by early next year.