BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced the headliner for the last night of Musikfest.

Train will perform at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Sunday, Aug. 13, with special guest Better Than Ezra.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Pop rock band Train is no stranger to Musikfest, and will have now played on all three of the festival's main stages.

The band has won multiple Grammy and Billboard Awards.

Better Than Ezra was named one of the top 100 greatest alternative artists of all time by Billboard.

The 40th anniversary of Musikfest runs Aug. 4-13, 2023.