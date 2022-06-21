BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pop-up milkshake truck in Bethlehem is helping to fight hunger.
The Weis Market on Schoenersville Road welcomed the truck from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association Tuesday.
They were serving up shakes to recognize National Dairy Month and to highlight the Fill A Glass With Hope program.
"This is only a few years ago that we started with the Fill A Glass With Hope program recognizing the need in food banks to get dairy to those who can use the help," said Kevin Jury, director of sales for the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association.
Milk is one of the least donated food items because it's perishable.
Weis Markets hopes to raise $100,000 for the cause.
Shoppers can pitch in by opting to round up their change at the check-out.