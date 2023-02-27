L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – New spots offering famous fried chicken and five-minute oil changes could be coming to Lower Nazareth Township.
The township planning commission on Monday night approved a waiver for a preliminary/final land development and a subdivision plan for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fast-food restaurant and a Take 5 Oil Change. The establishments would be located at 3897 East Gate Blvd. and Easton-Nazareth Highway (Route 248).
Popeyes, which is known for its Southern fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, will cover 2,000 square feet, with 24 parking spaces and a single drive-thru lane.
Take 5, which is known for its quick oil changes while drivers wait in their own cars, will have 1,400 square feet and 15 parking spaces.
A traffic study was conducted, and it concluded that the two businesses will have a low traffic impact.
McDonald's
In other fast-food restaurant news, McDonald's, also along Easton-Nazareth Highway (Route 248) in the Northampton Crossings shopping complex, presented a sketch plan for the addition of a second drive-thru lane next to the existing lane.
The addition of the second lane will enable faster ordering, and the two lanes will merge into one lane at the payment window.
To add the new lane, the number of parking spaces will be reduced by 10 from 53 to 43.