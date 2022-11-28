ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed.

Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St.

The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and Instagram pages indicate it's "permanently closed."

Brother and sister co-owners Antonio and Salvina Pitruzzella opened Greenhouse in February 2019 in a renovated building that previously housed Roth's Flowers, which closed in 2015 after almost 80 years of business.

Salvina studied at the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont and cooked alongside her brother and her friend and the business' manager, Heidi Borelli.

The culinary team prepared dishes, including arancini, specialty pastas and wood-fired pizzas, using ingredients from local businesses such as Flint Hill Farm in Upper Saucon Township and Kreeky Tree Farms in Heidelberg Township.

The restaurant also featured a full bar, serving craft beer, cocktails and its own wines.

When reached for comment on the Greenhouse's status last week, Salvina said she was working on a statement, and the business' social media page would be updated "when we can legally make a public announcement."