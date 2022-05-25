BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A popular bakery that closed its Bethlehem storefront in early April is looking to return to its roots as a wholesale operation.
The Back Door Bakeshop received approval from the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday night for a special exception to establish a wholesale bakeshop at 7 E. Church St.
For the last nine years, the business had operated a retail location at the corner of Broad and Center streets, but it announced in March that it would be closing its storefront on April 3. Since then, the bakery has continued to sell items such as its mini strawberry rhubarb and apple pies and sugar cookies at Scholl Orchards on Center Street and at local events.
Gail Lehman, owner of the Back Door Bakeshop, said in her zoning application that the new wholesale operation on East Church Street would present no customer traffic and no need for parking.
"We only expect a small box truck to occasionally drop off eggs and butter," Lehman wrote. "We will not need to hang signs or alter the exterior of the building in any way."
Owners of the property provided a letter of support for the project, stating that the intended wholesale baking activities "fit well" within the building and surrounding neighborhood.
Lehman also noted that she's familiar with the historic district through having had the storefront business, and she understands the importance of maintaining the "character and history of the neighborhood."