EASTON, Pa. - Seven Sirens is taking over the former Separatist space at the Simon Silk mill, and turning it into the Blendery.
The 6,000-square-foot space will start out with a beer garden, beers on tap, production space, and cans to go.
"We do have a lot of followers out in this area, it's going to be easy for them to swing by and get some 4-packs so they don't have to drive all the way out to Bethlehem," said co-owner Jordan Serulneck.
Serulneck says they weren't originally looking to expand, but it made sense.
In a few months, they'll also be adding a permanent bar and full kitchen, something they don't have in Bethlehem. They're teaming up with chef Angelo Napoli from Modern-Fusion Catering.
"So as an event space and a space we can grow into and use for that, it's going to be a lot easier for our caterer," Serulneck said.
"We have much more storage we can grow into, we have a bunch of barrels - we'll be growing production as far as our sour program," said co-owner and Brewmaster Joshua Divers.
Divers says the new equipment and space they've acquired from Separatist will allow them to expand their selection.
"A lot more sleepless nights, but I get to live my dream, I don't have to dream it in my sleep," Divers said.
The taproom will have seating for about 100 and hold 175 for private events.
"It's just really cool seeing where it's going," Serulneck said.
The first phase will be open in the coming the weeks. The second phase will begin in months.