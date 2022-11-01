ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A food truck dishing out fresh eats and friendly conversation has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Allentown.

Red Ticket Cafe, which launched as a mobile business in summer 2021, last month opened its first quick-service eatery at 840 W. Hamilton St.

The space, on the ground floor of the Alvin H. Butz Corporate Center, previously housed other dining establishments, including American-continental restaurant Sangria and, most recently, breakfast and lunch eatery Billy’s Downtown Diner.

Red Ticket, known for its “scratch-made food that promises to bring big flavors,” offers online ordering for pickup as well as on-site dining.

Breakfast and lunch are served Monday through Friday, and evening events with partnering breweries, live entertainment and more are set to begin Nov. 11.

“Running a food-service business together has been our dream for about seven years, and it’s amazing to see it blossom so quickly,” said Christine Serrill, who’s operating Red Ticket Cafe with her fiancé and the business’ executive chef, Alan Gaul.

“Within the first three months of launching our truck in late 2021, the response was overwhelmingly positive and we booked out appearances for the rest of the year. The restaurant eventually became necessary as we continued to grow and needed a bigger kitchen for catering orders.”

Over the past year, the Sellersville couple built a strong following for Red Ticket by visiting several Lehigh Valley craft breweries, including Taylor House Brewing Co. in Catasauqua, Lost Tavern Brewing in Hellertown, Yergey Brewing in Emmaus, Rising River Brewing in Lower Macungie Township, Sherman Street Beer Company in Allentown, Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem and Retriever Brewing Company in Lowhill Township.

A weekly rotating menu showcases made-from-scratch American cuisine, including specialty burgers, sandwiches, salads and soups.

Popular breakfast items include avocado toast, coffee cake, French toast stacks, a mixed fruit yogurt parfait, pork roll sandwich with egg and cheese, short rib Benedict with home fries, breakfast sliders (your choice of meat, egg and cheese) and Red Ticket breakfast box (fresh fruit, walnuts, cubed Munster and cheddar cheese and lightly toasted multigrain bread with a poached medium egg).

Lunch offerings include soups such as broccoli cheddar, French onion and bacon corn chowder; melts and sandwiches such as a ham and gouda melt and grilled chicken sandwich; and loaded fresh-cut chips such as “The Little Piggy” (white cheese sauce with pork, shredded cheddar, crumbled bacon, red ticket sauce and scallions).

“Our top sellers, which are almost always on the menu, include a pulled pork mac and cheese melt, Red Ticket Rachel sandwich and a cowboy burger,” Serrill said.

Gourmet coffee drinks, including lattes and macchiato, are also available. Customers can make their own beverage using a Nespresso machine, various syrups and other products at the espresso bar or have a worker prepare the drink for them.

Scratch-made cookies, cakes and other baked goods are also featured.

“We specialize in elevated comfort food, but we offer a little bit of everything,” Serrill said. “We’ve done everything from chicken Marsala and Italian pot roast to cheddar-crusted burritos with pulled pork and mac and cheese. We put our own spin on most items, and everything is scratch-made – from our sauces, croutons and frizzled onions to our soups, desserts and meats that we braise for eight hours.”

Opening Red Ticket Cafe is a “dream come true” for Serrill and Gaul, who both have extensive experience in the food service industry and long sought to merge their talents in a new venture, Serrill said.

Serrill has been baking most of her life, most recently launching her own gourmet dessert business, Cookie Gourmet, while Gaul has more than 25 years of experience leading culinary teams in local restaurants, retirement communities and Wegmans grocery stores.

Working in downtown Allentown is a full-circle moment for Gaul who, after graduating from Northampton Community College’s culinary arts program in 1993, worked in the kitchen of the popular Patio restaurant inside the former Hess’s department store across the street from where Red Ticket is currently situated.

Gaul recalls making several of The Patio’s most popular dishes, including its famous strawberry pies, cream puffs and other desserts, which he is thinking of introducing down the line at Red Ticket.

“We want to cater to the downtown Allentown community,” Gaul said. “We want to offer great food as well as a fun place where you can socialize with friends and family before a hockey game or other event downtown.”

Red Ticket Cafe is open for 8-10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday.

Starting Nov. 11, the restaurant also will be open for dinner service, 4-9 p.m. Fridays, with live entertainment and local craft beer sales. Serrill and Gaul also plan to bring in games such as jumbo-sized Connect 4 and Jenga for customers to play.

“On Fridays, we’re going to have what we’re calling a ‘reverse food truck,’ where Taylor House Brewing will come and sell their craft beer alongside our food,” Serrill said.

“We’ll have a special menu for happy hour, and we’ll also have events such as trivia, karaoke, open mic nights and maybe even a ticketed comedian event. Our goal is to eventually offer dinner on Thursdays and Saturdays as well, but how quickly that happens depends on our hiring process and whether Taylor House can produce enough beer.”

Red Ticket Cafe, featuring booths and low-top table seating, offers online ordering for pickup at red-ticket-cafe-togo.square.site. For more information, call 484-999-0964 or e-mail redticketcafe1@gmail.com.