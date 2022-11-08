BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is expanding with its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem.

LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in mid-December at 559 Main St., co-owner Rogelio Romero said.

The space, on the lower level of the Main Street Commons, previously housed Marlo’s Pizza.

“We’re very excited,” Romero added. “The community’s really been supporting us.”

LU, a play on the word “love,” built a loyal following in the spring and summer by visiting Lehigh Valley breweries, wineries and festivals as well as regularly setting up shop next to Saucon Valley Auto Spa on Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township.

The business last week ended its residency next to the auto spa, but it may return in the spring, Romero said. It’s still appearing at public and private events while interior renovations and other preparation for the restaurant continue.

“We’ve already started construction, and the goal is to open the restaurant sometime next month,” Romero said.

Romero operates LU with partners Elisa Batista and Andres Meza.

Romero became acquainted with Batista when she started doing the bookkeeping at his 3.5-year-old Mexican restaurant, El Charro del Rio, in Milford, New Jersey.

Batista previously worked as a pastry chef at another regional restaurant, and the pair decided to embark on a new culinary venture together.

They drafted Meza, Romero’s longtime friend, to help formulate the menu and recipes.

Together, the trio developed a succinct bill of fare, with Mexican offerings including soft corn tacos, with your choice of cauliflower, chicken, carne asada (steak), carnitas (pork) or al pastor (pork and pineapple).

Other popular items include gringas, which are crispier versions of quesadillas that are prepared by cooking both sides of the flour tortilla (including the cheesy side) on the grill.

Most items, including the meat marinades, salsa, corn chips and mini churros, are scratch-made.

A rotating selection of specials, which include shrimp tacos and birria tacos, are also available.

“We’re going to be offering the same menu at the restaurant,” Romero said. “We’re also going to be pushing late-night hours, where we will probably be open until 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.”

Hours are still being finalized for the downtown Bethlehem location, but Romero anticipates the 25-seat restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are up in the air.

To stay up-to-date on LU Taqueria’s forthcoming location, which will be BYOB, follow the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.