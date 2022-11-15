BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Due to increasing customer demand, a popular Mediterranean restaurant has doubled its footprint in Bethlehem.

Anatolian Kitchen, a 10-year-old establishment specializing in Turkish cuisine, last week reopened for takeout following four months of renovations at 3016 Linden St.

The BYOB, full-service restaurant is awaiting approval from the city to reopen for dine-in service, with final inspections set for later this week.

"We're hoping to reopen for dine-in service by Monday," said Cesur Saglam, who operates the restaurant with his sister, Sezer Suryel. "It could be before Monday, but we don't know yet."

Saglam and Suryel added new flooring, furniture, lighting and rustic wood wall decor.

They also renovated the bathrooms, added a prep kitchen and doubled the size of the dining room by knocking down a wall that previously separated the restaurant from an adjacent retail space (former Menchie's frozen yogurt shop).

The restaurant's growth stems from its loyal, growing clientele, Saglam said.

"There just wasn't enough space for customers, especially on the weekends," Saglam explained. "We needed more room."

The expansion increased the restaurant's seating capacity from around 60 seats to roughly 120 seats. However, the partners plan to space tables further apart to allow for around 90 customers to dine comfortably.

"We don't want the dining room to be too crowded," Saglam said.

Anatolian Kitchen, located in the Taylor Court strip mall, is known for its authentic Turkish kebabs, including popular varieties like chicken shish, lamb shish, adana (ground lamb) and kofte (Turkish meatball). All meat is halal.

There are also vegan entrees such as falafel, veggie Turkish dumpling and soslu patlican (chopped eggplant with tomatoes, onions, red peppers, garlic and homemade tomato sauce on top).

Main courses, starting at $13.99, are served with rice or bulgur pilaf, lettuce, onion and tomatoes.

Other menu highlights include cold appetizers such as babaganoush and stuffed grape leaves; hot appetizers such as fried calf liver cubes and rice pilav; sandwiches such as gyro and various kebabs; pies such as ground lamb and soujouk cheese (Turkish sausage and mozzarella); homemade soups such as chicken and lentil; and salads such as red cabbage and shepherd (diced tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, mint, red onion, olive oil and lemon juice dressing).

A variety of homemade desserts include baklava, firin sutlac (baked rice pudding) and kazandibi (creme brulee Turkish style).

"We are also looking to add more Turkish dishes, including a tepsi kebab," Saglam said, referencing the traditional Turkish minced meat dish.

Saglam and Suryel, who also operate the three-year-old Smile Cafe breakfast and lunch eatery on William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, are planning to add a specialty coffee and baked goods section at Anatolian Kitchen.

The area, surrounded by new marble counters near the entrance, will serve Turkish coffee and tea along with bagels, desserts and breakfast sandwiches.

"We will also serve other specialty drinks like fresh orange juice," Saglam said.

The coffee shop portion will operate 6 or 7 a.m. until 1 or 2 p.m., with the restaurant's lunch and dinner hours being 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Saglam said. Reservations are recommended for large parties. Info: 610-419-8204.