ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown.

La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.

The renovated building was previously home to other dining destinations, including Yummy Cones Ice Cream and, most recently, Luna’s Bakery & Cafe.

“We’re shooting for late November or early December,” Canelon said in reference to the second eatery’s opening date.

Canelon runs La Bicicleta with his wife, Hercilia Canelon, and daughter, Francesca Canelon.

Over the past three years, the family has built a loyal following for La Bicicleta, welcoming throngs of customers from the nearby Five City Center office building and PPL Center arena.

"We're really excited to meet new customers on this side of the city," Humberto said. "It's also going to be easier to access with a much bigger parking lot. A lot of people downtown have trouble finding parking because we don't have a lot."

In addition to offering off-street parking, the new East Side restaurant also will feature more dining space, with seating for around 35 customers at six tables, Humberto said.

It will feature new counters, decorative tile accents and kitchen equipment that includes a cold bar, range hood and steam table.

A drive-thru window will be maintained for people seeking quick meals on-the-go.

"We will have much more room to serve our customers in a variety of ways," Humberto said.

Humberto, a native of Venezuela, and Hercilia, a native of Colombia, prepare all of the restaurant's food from scratch.

The East Side location will offer the restaurant's full menu, along with a couple of new additions, Humberto said.

Its specialty arepas — grilled cornmeal patties — are cut open and packed with a variety of ingredients.

Customers choose from seven protein options, including chorizo, shredded beef and avocado chicken, before picking other fillings such as sweet plantains, gouda cheese and black beans. Lastly, they pick a sauce (cilantro, picante, garlic or pink).

Arepas range from $8.25 to $9.99, and patrons also have the option of having their fillings served in a bowl.

“At La Bicicleta, we take pride in every step of the process — from prepping the ingredients, arepa dough, and our signature sauces, to educating our new customers on Venezuelan food, to diligently packaging our products to go,” Francesca wrote in a post on the business' Facebook page.

La Bicicleta, which is Spanish for “the bicycle,” also offers other dishes such as cachapas, empanadas and cheese and guava tequenos, along with specialty beverages such as coconut water, natural juices and papelon con limon.

For more information, visit the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.