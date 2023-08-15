A Northampton County company has come up with a way to divert old plastic from cars away from landfills and back into vehicles.
Reusing metal from vehicles has been common practice for decades. Steel from old cars was melted down and made into new products long before recycling became a buzzword, but the plastic in cars headed to the scrap heap and then a landfill.
Portland-based Ultra-Poly is changing that.
Ultra-Poly, already a big plastics recycler, has come up with a way to use material from dinged-up old bumpers to make new car parts.
The company worked with automotive supplier Autoneum North America to convert damaged parts, known as "bumper covers," into raw material.
The program is the first of its kind, according to Kevin Cronin, vice president of sustainability and R&D at Ultra-Poly.
"This is a groundbreaking program that will help advance the automotive industry closer to achieving the standards of a circular economy," Cronin said Tuesday. A "circular economy" is based on reusing materials in an environmentally friendly way.
Ultra-Poly collects the oft-damaged bumpers from auto shops, and they are processed into pellets.
Cronin said that material can be used to make pallets, bins, and materials-handling equipment, and now car parts. Ultra-Poly said the identity of the auto company that will use the material for a part of the car chassis cannot be disclosed yet.
In auto-industry jargon, reusing material is an ELV - End of Life Vehicle - challenge.
Dan Moler, vice president of product development and engineering for Autoneum North America, said the new product meets that challenge.
"Everyone benefits - body shops, recyclers, automotive parts manufacturers, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and most importantly, the environment," he said.
Autoneum's use of the material for parts has garnered a nomination for the 2023 Automotive News PACE Awards, which honor innovation in the industry. Autoneum North America is part of Autoneum Holding, a Swiss company.
Cronin said the move toward recycling vehicle plastic has the potential to be huge.
"Any auto built from the 90s forward has a plastic bumper cover," he said. Recycling them not only keeps plastic out of landfills, it takes a burden off auto shops and ensures that banged-up, defective parts will not be sold again.
Samples of the recycled material are available to auto companies and other manufacturers.
Ultra-Poly was founded in New Jersey in the 1970s and moved to Hackettstown, and then in 1998, to Portland. The Northampton County plant is just over the border from developer Lou Pektor's proposed River Pointe industrial park in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Ultra-Poly is privately held. it has five locations, all in Pennsylvania, and employs about 220 people total, Cronin said.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
