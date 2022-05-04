SANDUSKY, OHIO – Some very interesting events happened recently and in the first quarter of 2022, to Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, the owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom.
However, financial results for the quarter, which ended March 27, weren’t very interesting because, historically, first quarter results represent less than 5% of the company’s full year revenue because most parks and facilities are closed during the quarter.
Among the interesting items was the unsolicited offer in early February from Sea World Entertainment to acquire Cedar Fair for $3.58 million. The bid was rejected within a few days.
On a more positive note, Dorney Park announced that it was joining most of the other Cedar Fair parks in going cashless for the 2022 season when the park opens in May. Dorney Park was one of the test sites for the program, called Fast Pay, last summer.
The park accepts either credit card, debit card or smart device with Apple Pay or Google Pay. Dorney accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express credit cards, and most debit cards.
Other parks owned by Dorney Park parent company Cedar Fair also announced they will stop accepting cash for the 2022 season, including Cedar Point in Ohio and Kings Dominion in Virginia.
In the earnings call with analysts, CEO Richard Zimmerman, said that the cashless system will reduce costs by reducing the labor requirements at the parks. it’s also helping per capita spending growth, he noted, by making transactions more efficient.
A less positive note, however, was the decision in late April by a judge in Sandusky, Ohio to allow the lawsuit to continue against Cedar Fair regarding season passes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plaintiffs argued that in 2020, when Cedar Fair’s parks closed early or did not open at all, the company kept 100% of the money paid up-front by season passholders. Cedar Fair argued that they honored 2020 season passes through the 2021 season by providing a substitute of equal or greater value.
The plaintiffs, however, argued that the 2021 season was not of equal or greater value because of COVID-related restrictions.
The lawsuit was not a matter of discussion during the analysts’ call.
Operating Results
Possibly to give added color to analysts and investors, Cedar Fair includes preliminary results for the four months ended May 1 in their first quarter report. Those preliminary results show record net revenue of $193 million driven by strong attendance trends, continued record levels of in-park per capita spending and improved out-of-park revenues.
As a company that saw extreme disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cedar Fair compares results with 2019, the last time business operated on a normal basis. Compared to the first four months of 2019, the company’s results represent a 33%, or $48 million increase in net revenues.
“Due to our outstanding recent performance, we have accelerated our post-pandemic recovery and are on pace to outperform our 2019 operating results,” said Zimmerman in a statement. “As we head into the most important stretch of the 2022 operating season, we are pleased that the momentum that fueled our record first quarter revenues continued through April.
“Furthermore, our entire team is excited to maximize the full potential of our portfolio as we prepare to entertain guests across our properties without restrictions for the first time since 2019.”
Results for First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021
In May 2021, the company opened its U.S. properties for the 2021 operating season on a staggered basis with capacity restrictions, guest reservations, and other operating protocols in place. The company’s Canadian property, Canada’s Wonderland, reopened in July 2021, and the park operated with capacity restrictions in place throughout 2021.
By comparison, Cedar Fair currently anticipates that its parks will return to their full operating calendars for the 2022 season without any operating restrictions. Five of its 13 properties opened, as planned, for the 2022 operating season in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating days in the first quarter of 2022 totaled 130, compared with zero operating days in the first quarter of 2021 due to the pandemic. For the first quarter ended March 27, 2022, net revenues totaled $99 million versus $10 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net revenues is attributable to a 130-operating-day increase in the current-year period.
Meanwhile, in-park per capita spending in the quarter totaled $58.86, which reflects the continuation of very strong levels of guest spending across all key revenue categories. Because amusement park operations were suspended in the first quarter of 2021, there was no comparative in-park per capita spending for the prior-year period.
Out-of-park revenues for the first quarter totaled $16 million compared with $10 million for first quarter of 2021, which included prior-period revenues from a culinary festival hosted by Knott’s Berry Farm in March 2021.
The operating loss of $84 million for the quarter was in line with the company’s expectations and compares to an operating loss of $92 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in the first-quarter operating loss reflects an $89 million increase in first-quarter net revenues offset by a $73 million increase in 2022 operating costs compared with the prior-year quarter.
Cedar Fair reported a first quarter net loss of $89 million, or $1.56 per diluted LP (Limited Partnership) unit. This compares to a first quarter 2021 net loss of $110 million, or $1.95 per diluted LP unit.
Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), which management believes is a meaningful measure of the company’s park-level operating results, for the 2022 first quarter was a loss of $68 million, an improvement of $15 million, or 18%, when compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $84 million for the first quarter of 2021.
As of March 27, 2022, the Company had cash on hand of $50 million and $234 million available under its revolving credit facility, net of $125 million of outstanding borrowings and $16 million of letters of credit, for total liquidity of $284 million. The $284 million of total liquidity at the end of the first quarter compares to $420 million of total liquidity at the end of calendar year 2021. Net debt as of March 27, 2022, totaled $2.6 billion.
This bears watching.
“As a result of our team’s excellent performance and the resilience of our business model, we are advancing our strategic goals of reducing net leverage and reinstating a quarterly distribution to unitholders by the third quarter of this year, if not sooner.” Zimmerman added, “We are emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever, and the strategic decisions made over the past year position us well to renew Cedar Fair’s long-term track record of growth and value creation for our unitholders.”
2022 Outlook
By the end of May, the company expects that all parks within its portfolio will have opened as planned, at full capacity, and without operating restrictions for the first time since the 2019 season.
As part of the company’s planned 2022 capital investment program of $200-215 million, Cedar Fair expects to make improvements to every park in its portfolio.
Resort bookings are trending well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and sales of season passes and other advance-purchase products are strong. Through the end of April, season pass sales were up $59 million versus comparable 2019 levels, while sales of all-season “add-on” products were collectively up $17 million.
“We expect compelling revenue growth in 2022 as we build on our previously announced initiatives to drive strong attendance and in-park purchases, price into demand, and create a more flexible, resilient Cedar Fair,” said Zimmerman. “We expect to continue increasing margins with revenue growth outpacing operating costs and expenses, even as we further improve our parks and maintain staffing levels.”
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operates 13 amusement parks, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.