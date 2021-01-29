BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bethlehem Catholic High School temporarily moved to remote instruction and postponed extracurricular activities this weekend following positive COVID-19 test results at the school.
Becahi switched to virtual instruction for Friday after learning of three positive COVID tests at the school, according to a news release from the Diocese of Allentown. The diocese did not indicate whether students or staff tested positive. The Bethlehem Health Bureau was contacted.
The school will be cleaned Friday and over the weekend, and students will return for in-person instruction on Monday.
The school has cancelled any extracurricular activities through the weekend, and wrestling team activities have been suspended through Feb. 3.
The following sporting events will be postponed:
Wrestling: Northampton at Becahi on Friday;
Boys basketball: Becahi at Liberty on Friday;
Boys Basketball: Liberty at Becahi on Sunday;
Wrestling: Nazareth at Becahi on Feb. 3.