MACUNGIE, Pa. – What a difference a year makes.
Compared to 2019, order intake for Mack Trucks in 2020 increased by 26% to 19,396 units, helped by an increase in fourth quarter 2020 of 61%, growing from 4,866 units a year earlier to 7,839 units. Market share was stable at 6.9%, compared to 7.0% in 2019.
The pattern closely matched order intakes of Mack’s parent company, Volvo Group of Sweden, in fourth quarter 2020, where worldwide order intake of their truck business also grew by 61%. For the full year 2020 Volvo Groups order intake for trucks increased by 14%.
Volvo Group does not calculate sales until vehicles are delivered. Based on a 15% increase in fourth quarter 2020 delivery of Mack Trucks, the sales picture for Mack should be better in 2021 than 2020.
In a statement, Volvo Group president and CEO, Martin Lundstedt, noted that “in 2020, the global pandemic presented us with challenges that are unprecedented in modern times. We handled dramatic fluctuations in demand while taking decisive steps forward towards tomorrow’s fossil-free transport system.”
In its truck business, Lunstedt pointed out that deliveries were on the same level as in the preceding year while order intake was very strong. He saw a clear increase in demand in all the company’s main markets driven by increased freight volumes and the need to increase transport capacity to manage an increased consumption of goods.
“We continue to further advance our position in solutions that are electrified, automated and connected,” Lunstedt continued. “Volvo is also among the first in the electrification of the North American truck industry together with Mack, as we are now moving forward with the commercialization of the Volvo VNR electric for regional transports and the Mack LR electric refuse truck.”
In the fourth quarter, Mack began accepting orders for the Mack LR refuse model with the production start planned for 2021.
Financial Results
Volvo Group’s truck business total net sales declined 9% in fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. For full year 2020 sales declined 25% compared to 2019.
However, although posting a 50% decline in operating income in 2020 compared to 2019, fourth quarter 2020 operating income increased by 42% above fourth quarter 2019.
Adjusted operating margin was 13.0% in the fourth quarter compared to 9.1% in fourth quarter 2019. For full year 2020 adjusted operating margin was 8.3% compared to 11.4 % in 2019.
Across all Volvo Groups’ lines of business, net sales declined 8.0% in the fourth quarter compared to fourth quarter 2019. Operating income increased 30.2% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter the previous year but declined 80.2% for full year 2020, reflecting the staggering impact of COVID-19 throughout the company and around the world.
Looking ahead, Lunstedt said in his statement that a global shortage of semiconductors across industries may force the company to adapt production, at least in the first quarter.
“Furthermore,” he stated, ”the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to create uncertainty and it can still lead to additional restrictions for communities and businesses that can impact us, our business partners and customers.”
Mack Truck is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.