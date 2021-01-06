HARRISBURG, Pa. - Time is running out on the eviction moratorium, and some Democrats in the state House and Senate are calling for it to be extended.
"When people lose access to housing, you lose access to the ability to get a good job, to have a safe place to stay, the ability to get food," said state Rep. Mike Schlossberg.
The legislation would extend the moratorium 60 days past the end of the disaster declaration on February 23. But that's giving landlords some anxiety.
"Our issues are not really with the people who is been challenged by COVID," said Nat Hyman, who owns Hyman properties. "The issue is the people who were delinquent prior to the pandemic and didn't really have any intention of paying their rent ever."
Hyman says about 5% of his renters aren't paying anything at all.
"They haven't contacted us, they don't ever reach out, they don't respond to our calls," Hyman said.
He says without help, or a mortgage moratorium, most landlords will not be able to survive.
Schlossberg says he agrees.
"We should. That's something that I would completely support," Schlossberg said.
He thinks the legislation should be more targeted.
"The only people we want are the people that truly have no option, whose back are against the wall, I don't want anyone getting a free ride," Schlossberg said.
It's unlikely the bills would pass the Republican-controlled chambers, but the governor could extend the disaster declaration.