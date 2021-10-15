BETHLEHEM, Pa. – St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem in Fountain Hill sent out a bomb threat notification Friday morning.
An initial text message was issued via the hospital's emergency communications stating: "BOMB THREAT AT ST. LUKE'S BETHLEHEM POLICE ER ON SCENE PLEASE STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA."
A subsequent alert from the hospital stated a "suspicious device" was found by the emergency department walk-in entrance.
A Lehigh County dispatcher confirmed there was an incident but did not offer any details.
