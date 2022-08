BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The post-Musikfest tear-down has begun in Bethlehem.

We found crews Monday taking down scaffolding and dismantling stages.

The signs are also coming down, as are concession stands on Bethlehem's north side.

Musikfest bills itself as the largest free music festival in the country.

Despite the extreme heat the first couple of days, people turned out to see the more than 500 performers over the ten days of the festival.