Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
State Theatre Center for the Arts

EASTON, Pa. - The postponed Ringo Starr show in Easton is rescheduled for early September. 

The show, at the State Theatre in Easton, was canceled on June 11 because two members tested positive for COVID. 

A message from Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band wrote that members Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather tested positive for COVID, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, and add them to the September tour.

The show at the State Theatre is rescheduled for September 9. 

"We were having so much fun playing again and it was disappointing to have to stop. But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our Fall tour - and so as the song goes - I'll see you in September! Peace and love, Ringo."

The State Theatre will notify patrons with updates with ticket options. 

For more information visit www.RingoStarr.com.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you