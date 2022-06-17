EASTON, Pa. - The postponed Ringo Starr show in Easton is rescheduled for early September.
The show, at the State Theatre in Easton, was canceled on June 11 because two members tested positive for COVID.
A message from Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band wrote that members Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather tested positive for COVID, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, and add them to the September tour.
The show at the State Theatre is rescheduled for September 9.
"We were having so much fun playing again and it was disappointing to have to stop. But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our Fall tour - and so as the song goes - I'll see you in September! Peace and love, Ringo."
The State Theatre will notify patrons with updates with ticket options.
For more information visit www.RingoStarr.com.