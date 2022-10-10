EASTON, Pa. - Prisons, retirement homes, group homes and homeless shelters are reportedly next in line to get updated COVID guidelines from the CDC. This comes after health care facilities had their rules eased a couple of weeks ago.

A source close to planning discussions says the CDC will soon streamline guidance for non-medical, high-risk congregate settings.

"We've been calling for these changes," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern.

On the agency's website, pages for all of the types of facilities in that group have a banner saying "CDC is reviewing this page to align with updated guidance."

In New Jersey prisons, "we are still testing people daily," said Kern. "There's still a vaccine mandate for correctional police officers. People in correctional facilities have not been getting those social services that I think have really put them behind with respect to their rehabilitation."

Refreshed recommendations are welcome, at least in Warren County.

Two weeks ago, it was medical facilities that got new instruction from the CDC. The universal masking mandate was removed.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which advocates for senior citizens and their providers, says getting rid of blanket guidance has created more flexibility at nursing homes, while still allowing facilities to have the infection controls they need.

"As the hospital that has become known nationally, internationally, for talking about the importance of natural immunity, we are disappointed that the CDC doesn't take that into consideration in a lot of their recommendations," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs at St. Luke's University Health Network.

Dr. Jahre believes the CDC should take natural immunity and local hospitalization data into consideration for all of its guidance, creating more of a regional approach, instead of depending on the agency's low, medium and high transmission system.

"For every case that someone tests themselves and is positive, there are at least 20 others," said Jahre.

It is unclear exactly when the new recommendations for group settings will be released.

"We're not done with it because COVID isn't done with us," said Jahre. "But that doesn't mean that we can't accommodate the current situation by relaxing some of the guidelines."