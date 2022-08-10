WILSON, Pa. - More financial issues could impact the potential sale of the former Dixie Cup factory in Northampton County.

The current owner of the Wilson Borough building, Joseph Reibman, owes over $400,000 in county, borough and school taxes.

$364,000 of that are school taxes which are liens against the building, according to Northampton County Director of Fiscal Affairs, Stephen Barron.

The sale of the property to a New Jersey developer - which would include government tax incentives - has been the subject of contentious debate among the County Council.

According to Barron, the taxes owed would have to be cleared up before a sale could happen.