U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - It was a bit of a rollercoaster, weather-wise, on Day 1 of the U.S. Senior Open Thursday, at the Saucon Valley Country Club. It’s where 69 News found golf fan Madelaine Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was also at this same place back in 1992, the first of three times the U.S. Senior Open has come to the country club in 30 years.
"The heat and humidity 30 years ago,” she said, “as opposed to the coolness and rain."
And speaking of that rain, fans like John Kennedy of Summit Hill, came prepared, and didn’t seem to mind the extra-wet golf championship.
"Watching what happens here: rains, umbrella goes up, gets like this, the umbrella comes down,” he said.
Renee Swift and Don Dianetti came all the way from Rochester, New York.
"We drove 300-plus miles to get here today, four and a half hours," Dianetti said.
This golf-loving couple in ponchos said the pouring rain was no problem.
"It wasn't bad, it was a steady rain for most of the morning, so it was umbrella up, umbrella down, but the poncho saved us, our water-proof golf shoes saved us. So we knew what we were getting into today."
And with the wet weather, many long-time golf fans noticed several pros struggling on the course.
"I thought they'd be playing better than they're actually playing,” Len Sniscak, from Lansford, said. “Because we saw quite a few groups, they were like 8 over par after like 10, 11 holes so I was like a little surprised about that. And usually they could play pretty well when it's wet like this."
"If you look at the scoreboard, not too many people are under, so,” Madelaine Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez says she blames the rain and the wind, as well as this tougher course right in Upper Saucon Township.
"The course, cuz it's a tough course. It's a beautiful course," she said.
Jennifer Zar, who came from Bergen, New Jersey, agrees.
"I know because my husband plays that these are pretty tough greens, and they've placed the pins in challenging areas to make it a little competitive."
Zar also praised the Old Course.
"The grounds look incredible,” she said. “The volunteers are like just on it, and the players I think had a tough time today because the greens have been rolling so tightly."
According to the USGA, it’s no coincidence the country club has been chosen three times in 30 years to host the Open.
“That is what makes this place special,” Mike Trostel, director of championship content for the USGA, said. “...even in the rain today, there is a steady stream of people coming in here appreciating all the great shots and the great players that are going through.”
Following a rainy day 1, most fans tell us it's only sunny skies from here:
"I can't wait for the weekend,” Zar said. “I think folks got a little drowned out, with the weather, things are going to dry out and should make for great competition.
The 2nd round is set to tee off at 7 a.m. Friday.