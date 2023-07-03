S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It was the case of the missing hot dog mirror, a unique decoration at Ice Cream World in South Whitehall Township.

"It's sad," said Gary Lambert of Germansville.

"Who would do something like that? It's not right."

"When I saw the hot dog sign, I thought oh wow, that's really neat," said Harriet Lambert of Germansville.

"It was cute! It was just really cute."

Last Friday, it was taken.

"Someone asked me, hey did you take that down, I said no, I didn't take it down, but did you take it down," said owner Kim Maciver.

She never thought she'd need cameras on the decorations.

"We do have security cameras but they are focused more on the service area and the cash registers," said Maciver.

"We shouldn't really need to watch it, but apparently we do."

Kim took to social media sharing what happened and was blown away by the support of customers.

"I had no idea that it would be shared over 1200 times in just a couple of times," said Maciver.

Everyone was just hoping to get justice for the hot dog mirror! Luckily, they did.

Kim Maciver shared with us that the power of social media was a success.

The mother of a teenager called the shop, apologized that it was taken, and returned it with a note reading "sorry for taking your dog."

Kim says she appreciates the community's support, and now the beloved hot dog mirror is back where it belongs.

"It's nice to see people in the area support us," said Maciver.