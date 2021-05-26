power outage wires repairs caution generic
MGN

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of people in Lehigh County were without power Wednesday morning.

A power outage was reported for a large portion of Whitehall Township.

Nearly 700 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m., according to PPL's outage map.

The Whitehall-Coplay School District was also without power, so teachers were told to teach remotely from home Wednesday, according to a message from the district. The COVID vaccination clinic at the high school and lunch distribution will still take place as scheduled.

The cause of the outage is not known, but PPL estimated power would be restored by 10:30 a.m.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.