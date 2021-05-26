WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of people in Lehigh County were without power Wednesday morning.
A power outage was reported for a large portion of Whitehall Township.
Nearly 700 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m., according to PPL's outage map.
The Whitehall-Coplay School District was also without power, so teachers were told to teach remotely from home Wednesday, according to a message from the district. The COVID vaccination clinic at the high school and lunch distribution will still take place as scheduled.
The cause of the outage is not known, but PPL estimated power would be restored by 10:30 a.m.