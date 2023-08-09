Thousands of Met-Ed and PPL customers were still without electricity Wednesday morning, but that number was dropping into the hundreds as the day went on.

Most of those are in hard-hit areas of Monroe, Northampton and Lehigh counties, after severe storms tore through Monday night.

Met-Ed has said restoring power would be a multi-day effort.

In the meantime, Met-Ed and PPL are offering their impacted customers water and ice.

Met-Ed customers without power can get two gallons of water and two bags of ice for free at the Giant stores on South 25th Street near Easton and on Route 611 near Stroudsburg. Pickup is available all day Wednesday and until noon on Thursday.

Meanwhile, PPL customers who have been without power for 24 hours or more can purchase ice and water from any local vendor and submit receipts for reimbursement.

Both companies also offered information about how to report outages:

Met-Ed customers who experience a service interruption should report their outage to the contact center by calling, texting, or online:

Call: 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)

Text: OUT to LIGHTS (544487)

Website: www.firstenergycorp.com click "Report Outage"

Current outage information can be found on their website at FirstEnergy Storm Center PA (firstenergycorp.com).

PPL Electric Utilities customers:

For emergencies such as downed wires, call PPL 24/7 at 1-800-342-5775 and say “downed power line.”

Text "outage" to "TXTPPL" or report your outage online.