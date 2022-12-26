ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sunday was one of the coldest Christmases on record.

Temperatures in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey dropped drastically last week, bringing temperatures for the holiday well below freezing for the first time in decades. It was all thanks to an arctic blast, and windy and wet weather.

"Winter Storm Elliott certainly was a large storm, and there were certainly a lot of outages," said Jane George, PPL's Regional Affairs Director.

The combination caused thousands around the region to lose power days before Christmas.

"We made the decision that we would open warming stations throughout our service territory, so that those customers that were impacted by the storm, were able to go into these warming stations and get coffee, get warm, charge their devices and get out of the cold," George said.

George says workers were out in force this past weekend to restore power as quickly as they could.

"We had over 2,000 utility workers working throughout the storm. They were able to restore over 100,000 customers," George said.

George says crews are working to get the last few customers back online Monday night.

"As of today, there might be just a few limited, but most of those customers are impacted by the storm have been fully restored," George said.

Met-Ed and JCP&L also restored electricity to most of their customers.

With this storm happening early in the season, George says now is the time to prepare for the possibly colder months ahead.

"We tell our customers to make sure you have an emergency kit. And in that kit, you're going to want to have water, you're going to want to have medications, you're going to want to have food, you're also going to want to remember your pets and make sure that you have food for them," George said.

She also suggests keeping electronics charged if you know a storm is approaching.

And when it comes to waiting out the weather, "use a flashlight instead of a candle, because candles can create fires, we remind our customers who have generators, don't always use them outside so that dangerous carbon monoxide fumes don't come into their home."