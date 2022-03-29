ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lehigh County.
Lottery Media Relations says Maria’s Deli & Grocery, located in the 1300 block of W. Turner St. in Allentown, sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Monday drawing.
Lottery officials says the ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn. The numbers were 11-18-39-58-62.
Maria’s Deli & Grocery will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Lottery officials say the holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.