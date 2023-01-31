ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL says its customers deserve better.

In a letter to all customers Tuesday, the company addressed a "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times.

"If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize. Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust," says the letter, in part, from PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond.

PPL said the technical issue that caused thousands of bills to be sent out based on estimated electricity usage has been fixed, and customers can go online again to see detailed usage. The issue involved bills sent from Dec. 20 through Jan. 9.

Those who received an estimated bill either already have received a corrected bill or will see an adjustment based on actual usage on their next month bill, PPL says.

The company also said it will not shut off power for non-payment through March 31, and is waiving all late fees in January and February.

The letter also addresses higher energy prices, but said higher prices are not related to estimated billing.

Some customers reported bills double, triple or even 12 times the average monthly use. PPL did not explain how the technical issue could have caused bills multiple times the usual amount.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact PPL, and the company said it is adding more agents to answer calls and reduce wait times.

Local lawmakers and the state attorney general's office had also been monitoring the situation. PPL is regulated by the Public Utility Commission, a state agency.