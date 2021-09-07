ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Michael Buble is hitting the stage once again. And it's happening right here in Allentown.
If you're planning on heading to the PPL Center Thursday night to see him in action, you're going to need some extra information on you.
"They need to show proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination in order to gain entry on Thursday," said Gunnar Fox, the vice president and general manager of the PPL Center.
He says while his facility is pandemic-prepared with touchless tools and plexiglass in place, the requirement comes from the tour itself.
"We are allowing the event organizers to dictate what they would like in place for their event," Fox said.
But, to make the process a little smoother, Gunnar says, you can provide your proof early.
"Prior to the show you can come down ahead of time to the box office and pre-verify, you'll get a ticket for the express line and you'll be able to get in on Thursday night without having to go in any line to have to show verification, you can just go right into the express lane," Fox said.
Dozens showed up Tuesday to do just that and say they get it.
"I don't have a problem with that. It makes me feel a little safer knowing that they're checking everybody that's coming in," said Adrian Wasko, who will be attending Buble's concert.
"I also agree because for his son, his son had cancer so I fully support that and understand," said April Crouthamel.
As of now, Fox says, the feedback he's gotten has been fairly typical.
"I think overwhelmingly it's been positive and we've actually seen some people that are more comfortable coming to the show now because of these requirements," Fox said.
Masks are not required Thursday night, but they are highly encouraged.