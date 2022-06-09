ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corp. can hit a trifecta by keeping rates affordable, protecting the environment and still rewarding shareholders, said Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi on Thursday.
Sorgi discussed strategy at PPL's Investor Day, noting that the utility is now focused on Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Rhode Island. PPL sold its U.K. operations to London-based National Grid, and in turn picked up the dominant utility in Rhode Island. Exiting the U.K. market cut down on foreign-currency and regulatory risks, Sorgi said.
"The new PPL is now positioned to deliver improved growth with lower risk," Sorgi said. He also announced a dividend increase from 20 to 22.5 cents quarterly, a 90-cent annual rate, and he set a goal of 9% to 11% annual total return, based on dividends and growth in earnings per share.
Sorgi and other officers emphasized that PPL has a strong balance sheet and does not need to sell new shares to fund growth. PPL will back up the ambitious forecast with $12 billion in capital investments over five years, Sorgi said.
Now that PPL has shifted its focus to the U.S., the Allentown-based company will apply its Pennsylvania model of investment in technology and prudent spending to its Kentucky and Rhode Island operations.
"Our focus going forward is to maximum our resource allocation on those projects and activities that deliver direct benefits to our customers," Sorgi said.
That means keeping rates affordable, he said, which Sorgi said is essential in a time of high inflation.
Sorgi reiterated PPL's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Christine Martin, the company's chief sustainability officer, said PPL's Kentucky coal-burning assets "account for nearly all of our carbon emissions," and most of those plants will reach the end of their useful lives by the end of the next decade.
PPL is also cutting carbon emissions for its non-power generating sources, such as vehicles and buildings.
"Our commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is real," Martin said. The company will stop burning "unabated" coal by that year; in this case, unabated means coal burned without capturing carbon emissions.
PPL can move away from burning coal in Kentucky while still keeping the supply reliable and rates low, Martin said.
"It's not just talk," Chief Operating Officer Greg Dudkin said of PPL's move toward clean energy. He also said the company's investment in technology can keep energy reliable and affordable. The company is moving toward weather-resistant materials, such as steel instead of wood, to keep energy flowing and it is replacing circuit breakers, transformers and other equipment with digital models.
"Replaced assets require less maintenance and will help us ensure critical reliability," Dudkin said. The state of Rhode Island has aggressive goals for cutting carbon emissions and the utility is prepared to meet them at its new unit in that state, Dudkin said.
On the dollars-and-cents side, Chief Financial Officer Joe Bergstein said PPL has "financial flexibility we haven't had in more than a decade." The company sees no need for rate increases "in the near term."
"For more than a year, we've been a company in transition," Bergstein said, referring to the sale of U.K. operations and then the purchase of Rhode Island assets from National Grid. Now, PPL is ready to move forward.
The company forecasts 2022 earnings of $1.30 to $1.45 per share, and if a full year of contributions from Rhode Island Energy is assumed, the "pro forma" earnings are forecast at $1.40 to $1.55. Rhode Island Energy was known as Narragansett Electric when it was owned by National Grid.
Sorgi said that now that the two big transactions with National Grid are done, PPL is moving ahead and applying its Pennsylvania strategy to the other two states it serves.
"We see even greater opportunities through the end of the decade," he said, and the company is prepared to invest billions.
PPL's balance sheet and business prospects support "a premium valuation" compared to similar companies, Sorgi said.
"We've demonstrated that we can consistently deliver superior performance over a long period of time," he said.
PPL serves about 3.5 million customers with electricity and gas in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Rhode Island. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PPL. They were down 56 cents to $29.66 at noon Thursday.
In the past 52 weeks, PPL shares have traded as high as $30.72 and as low as $25.27. The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times current price) is $21.8 billion.