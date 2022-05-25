PPL Corp. has completed its $3.8 billion purchase of Narragansett Electric from National Grid, the second step of the utility's move toward focusing on U.S. operations.
The Allentown-based utility said the final purchase price is net of adjustments.
The company had said Monday that an agreement with the Rhode Island attorney general over rates and PPL's commitment to environmental goals cleared the way for the transaction.
Narragansett Electric is Rhode Island's main supplier of electricity and gas, with about 780,000 customers. PPL bought it from National Grid, a U.K.-based utility company. Narragansett Electric is being renamed Rhode Island Energy, a name PPL said reflects the business's commitment to the state and to Rhode Island's renewable energy goals.
"We are pleased to welcome the Rhode Island Energy team into the PPL family of companies," PPL Chief Executive Officer and President Vincent Sorgi said in a statement.
"Since announced the acquisition in March 2021, we have been working closely with key stakeholders and National Grid in an effort to facilitate a smooth transition of services and to strengthen our understand of the needs of customers in these communities," he said.
The deal includes a two-year transition-services agreement with National Grid to provide continuity of service as Rhode Island Energy switches over to PPL systems. The Rhode Island unit will have more than 1,100 employees in the state.
The acquisition completes the second of two transactions announced in March 2021 to shed international businesses and focus on the U.S. In June 2021, PPL completed the sale of its U.K. utility business to National Grid.
PPL will provide more details on its strategy and a financial outlook including Rhode Island Energy operations during a virtual investor day on a date to be announced.