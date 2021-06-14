ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL Corporation has completed the sale of its U.K. utility business, Western Power Distribution.
The sale to National Grid resulted in cash proceeds of about $10.7 billion, said PPL in a news release Monday. After taxes and fees, the company expects to profit about $10.4 billion.
PPL had announced in August 2020 that it was beginning the process of selling WPD so it could focus solely on U.S. operations.
The Allentown-based company is using some of its profits to buy National Grid's Rhode Island utility business for about $3.8 billion. That deal is on track to close by March 2022, PPL said.